From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A group of Benue state political stakeholders has warned members of the Benue public to stop the vilification and blackmail of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

The stakeholders, while briefing newsmen in Makurdi decried the “pull-him-down syndrome” deployed by some persons in the state to discredit the SGF and bring his name and office to disrepute.

Recall that the Zone A Peoples Assembly, (ZAPA), and the Benue Alliance for Good Governance, (BAGG) among other groups had accused the SGF of trying to stifle the state by exerting so much influence and mounting undue pressures on the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, in the running of the state affairs of state government.

Leader of the group, Mr Shimataver Atim-Atedze, who passed their claims as naive said the briefing was to respond and caution the immature persons over some recent unwarranted, unjustifiable and highly condemnable declarations they have been making to heat the Benue polity by acting a script handed them.”

Atim-Atedze observed that rather than identify prevailing social and security challenges and economic concerns in the state and Nigeria at large, as well as proffer solutions in their own estimations, certain groups and persons in the state have taken it upon themselves to target Sen. George Akume who “by the special grace of God is today, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria.

“We decry their very shameful outings as being highly provocative, disheartening and condemnable.

“As major stakeholders in this state, we feel so insulted that such awkward and untoward onslaught aimed at vilifying and disparaging our very illustrious son, Sen. Dr. George Akume who is sufficiently educated, highly politically exposed and internationally connected, who in all his life has been disposed to serving humanity and rendering productive service that has brought notable results across board in Benue state and Nigeria at large would today, be unduly castigated, viciously maligned and unjustifiably blackmailed by very little boys who are yet to understand the dynamics of politics and leadership.

“By what we could decipher from the diabolical outings of those little boys, their primary premeditated target is to pitch the President, Bola Ahmad Tinubu against our illustrious son, Sen. George Akume and say that he is contesting for president.

“Their plot is at best naive,” they said explaining that Akume has had a very robust and deep relationship with President Bola Tinubu that has spanned decades.

According to them, Senator Akume, since his appointment, has left no one in doubt of his burning dedication and commitment to the fulfilment of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for Nigeria.

While they noted that Sen. Akume’s appointment as SGF was never about Benue State but the entire federation of Nigeria, they said those who understand his life and style can attest that he has always remained a dependable ally, a faithful and loyal servant to both his people and leaders.

He described Akume as a true team player who is consistent with his noble virtues of sincerity and accountability both in his private and public life and cautioned those making the allegations to desist from misrepresenting him and to also refrain from their determination to drag his hard-earned reputation in the mud and public ridicule.

They also cautioned “the sponsors of these boys in this despicable expedition” to redirect their energies and resources to more productive ventures and desist forthwith from fanning the embers of discord and disunity in the state adding that the stakeholders hold Sen. Akume in very high esteem and would no longer tolerate such rascality in state.

“We crave for a very cordial and peaceful coexistence across the political divide in Benue state. Party politics is over. The time now is for governance.

“We stand firmly behind all supporting hands and complimenting spirits aimed at giving our son, Dr. George Akume an unwavering and unflinching support to carry out his national assignments meritoriously devoid of any orchestrated frustration or distractions in whatever form.”

They implored all our traditional institutions in the state as well, the government of Benue State, spiritual leaders, and all notable stakeholders across party lines to stand up against the onslaughts against the person of Sen George Akume as it is totally unacceptable and unwarranted.