From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police,Mr. Samuel Titus Musa,the 35th Commissioner of Police of the state, has bowed out from service amidst encomiums from heads of the security sister’s agencies,rank and files in the state.

Musa,who is billed to retired earlier this month,was celebrated by his Officers,invited Heads of the various security agencies at his official residence in Birnin Kebbi.

While speaking at the event, Comptroller of Kebbi State Customs Service Area Command,Dr. Ben Oramalugo described the outgoing Police Commissioner as a man of experience who has displayed high level of dedication, discipline and good leadership during his service years.

“He is good man,very kind and all of us have a lot of lessons to learn from him. He always treat people very well,he had served the people very well at various levels. Above all,he created a good fraternity, relationship with Nigeria’s Customs Service in Kebbi State. Definitely ,we are going to miss his leadership role”, he said.

In his remark,the State Director of DSS,Aliyu Shuaibu Angulu, described the outgoing Police Commissioner as a embodiment of resources to security agencies in the state.

According to him, “we have learnt alot from him. We have shared alot of things together. He is a man of peace and always want peace for the people. We have gained alot from him during our interactions. I pray God will continue to be with you”.

The Comptroller of Immigration,Rabi Bashar Nuhu, who noted that she knew the outgoing Police Commissioner for few months, said all the encountered she had were unforgettable and it’s would continue to be evergreen in her memory.

Earlier,the Deputy Commissioner of Police,DCP Aliyu Muhammed who welcome the guests to the send -forth ceremony,noted that the large crowd at the CP’s house showed that he is a man of the officers.

Muhammed said that there was no doubt that the outgoing CP was loved by the rank and files stressed that,the Command would forever be grateful to him for his service to the nation.

While appreciating the invited guests, head of security agencies and officers for honoured him, the outgoing CP Samuel Titus Musa disclosed that out of over 200 of his Course mate whom they joined Nigeria Police together,about 70 of them have died.

“I want to tell you that there are pains to decide to be security officers. My colleagues who are here,if they started telling you their stories,you will be surprise. Because ,they have equally go round this country, serving at various capacities.

“So,it is a thing of joy that we have made alot of sacrifices,spent our youthful years to serve this country. So,I am leaving alive and I want to thank Almighty God for preserving my life because many of our Course mate whom we started this career together have died.

“We were over 200,about 70 of us have died If you count our numbers now. So,many of my colleagues have died. Today,I’m alive, so what else can I say than to thank Almighty God”.

Musa also attributed his success in the Kebbi State Police command to the cooperation of his officers who decided to work with him as a team stressed that, without their cooperation,he might not succeed.

He however thanked them and urged the officers to continue to unite as a big family to secure the state and Nigeria.