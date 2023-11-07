From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation rolled out the drums on November 2 to celebrate the successful retirement of one of its directors and seasoned scholar, Dr Wasiu Ajani Akindele.

The joy was understandable because Akindele took a bow from active service after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 with his career intact, devoid of blemish. He also left indelible footprints that endear him to those he left behind.

At his 60th birthday cum retirement party, Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Shaakaa Chira, attributed his greatness to his sincerity and straightforward life style. Represented by Director, Legislative Unit, Dr Olaleye Idowu, Chira described Akindele as a man with vision and poise:

“Dr Akindele is a very lovable and sincere man and that is why God has been blessing him and lifting him high. Though he is retiring today, I know it is not his end point but a beginning of another greater face of his life. The wife has been a very supportive pillar and I pray the children would emulate their father’s style of life.”

Reading the celebrant’s citation, Dr Olusola Olufemi described him as a distinguished accountant: “Even as he bows out, we have a lot to achieve from him. He is full of ideas and still has so much to deliver. I congratulate him for his immense contribution to the service of humanity.

“Our celebrant has affected a lot of lives positively. He is also a writer who has contributed greatly to the development of the education through his intellectual works

“He is above all a real father who is humble and treats everyone equally as himself irrespective of age or level in service. We are really going to miss his fatherly advice.”

A course mate and friend of the celebrant from Makurdi, Benue State, Emmanuel Timayi, said: “Apart from his biological brother, Samuel, I think I have known him longer than everyone here. We have known each other for about 38 years. The relationship grew from friendship to brotherhood due to his integrity and humility. I left everything for him today because he is worth celebrating.”

Celebrant’s former secretary, Ojile Maryvara, appreciated God for making her meet the celebrant in her journey of life: “He has been of great assistance in my life.”

The 2015 presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, who is also a childhood friend of the celebrant described him as a lovable and focused individual: “The celebrant has been a serious minded individual from childhood, always prepared to render assistance at any given time. I pray God for greater opportunities in his future endeavours.”

Responding, Akindele appreciated everyone for coming to celebrate the faithfulness of God in his life. He dedicated his achievements to God almighty, his children, only surviving sibling out of nine and his wife who has been very supportive.