Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Iyalode of Ibadanland, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun, who died, on Saturday, at the age of 93 was, on Sunday evening, buried at her Oluwo Kekere residence, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Iyalode Abiodun died barely two weeks to her 94th birthday on December 24.

The remains of Abiodun, the only female member of Olubadan-in-Council, were brought into her residence at about 5:02pm in a white Escapade ESV ambulance by Ultimate Funerals.

The transparent glass casket, in which her remains were carefully laid, was lowered into the grave dug under the canopied car park in her residence at 5:26pm. She was buried according to Islamic rites.

However, the public funeral prayer was held earlier at the open ground of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), led by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiy Agbotomokekere, which was attended by Governor Abiola Ajimobi and members of the state executive council.

Sheikh Agbotomokekere, in his sermon, urged all and sundry to fear God because death is the ultimate end of every human being, saying people should strive to have positive impacts on their fellow human beings the way the deceased touched many lives during her lifetime.

Meanwhile, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of the Iyalode of Ibadanland.

In a statement from his campaign organisation and signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, Makinde said that while alive, Iyalode Abiodun deployed her charisma, wealth, courage and personality to enhance the socio/ cultural quality of Ibadan land and upheld the long held tradition of a people known for their liberal coexistence with others who reside in the sprawling land of opportunities.

Makinde, who condoled with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Olubadan-in-Council, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the entire people of Ibadan, said that the Iyalode would be “sorely missed at a period like this when our people are poised to take crucial decisions that will affect the political landscape of Oyo State.”