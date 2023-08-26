From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Director of Oyo Mesi Hospital in Ibadan, Dr Ajagbe Babatunde, has been receiving encomiums from residents of the Orogun area of Ibadan, Oyo State Capital for distributing foodstuffs to them, especially during this economic hardship.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, there was A mammoth crowd in the hospital vicinity as the news of sharing foodstuffs had spread around the community. Many of them were locked out because of the crowd inside the hospital as they jostled to have their own share of the foodstuffs. The foodstuffs are Rice, Beans, Garri and Yams.

One of the beneficiaries, Ponle Taiwo who spoke to Daily Sun correspondent, thanked the management of the hospital for the gesture especially this time many Nigerians are languishing in abject poverty. He urged both the state and federal Governments to emulate the doctor to do the same thing for the populace to reduce the effect of poverty in society.

Madam Sekinat Osuolanle and Motunrayo Raji also thanked and prayed for the doctor for the kind gesture. They said gestures like this are unprecedented because he does not want people to be hungry.

Speaking to our correspondent, the doctor revealed that he took money from his cooperative society and added it to what he had to buy the foodstuffs.

Ajagbe said: “Today, we are giving back to the community with the heart of service to put smiles on people’s faces. We understand the situation of the country. Things are hard though maybe bearable but we think from the little we had, we can share. We don’t need to have everything before we can be a blessing.

“So, within our capacity, what we do is, what we are offering today. The Bible talks about ‘he that giveth to the poor’… we don’t actually say people are poor but I’ll say people are in need. It is obvious with the present economic situation of the country, though the government is trying we can also contribute our quotas till we all see the glory of Nigeria shine again.

“I have spent quite some money for this foodstuff sharing because we targeted to give food to no fewer than 500 people in the community. I can’t do calculations because if I do, I’ll be discouraged.

“It is not that we had a lot but I must tell you part of the money spent was from the cooperative society I belong. It is not that I needed the money for any particular project. I just believe I could be a blessing to people.

“I want to be careful with what I say about Nigeria. We pray for the country and our leaders because night is the darkest before the dawn. It might be the darkest moment but light will soon shine and everybody will laugh.

“I have been doing this in various forms. Like there was a time we did it for hawkers selling drinks in the Ojoo, Sango, UI and Bodija areas of Ibadan. We gathered them and gave them drinks and education on how to improve their businesses and the concept of saving money and reinvesting. Every Friday and Saturday, we do adult education for them and I’m happy they are being blessed,” Dr. Ajagbe revealed his stewardship.