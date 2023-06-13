From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Sunday evening June 11, 2023 will remain evergreen in the memory of Tony Afejuku, as friends gathered to honour him amidst eulogies to mark his retirement from the University of Benin after attaining the age of 70 years.

A Fellow of the Literary Society of Nigeria (LSN), Afejuku retired as a professor of English and Literature.

Speaking during the event at the Banquet Hall of the university, Chairman on the occasion, Mon Nwadiani, said it was the first time such ceremony was being held for a retired teacher in the department and faculty, adding that the ceremony stand the celebrant out among others who retired before him. He described Afejuku as someone who left a legacy of truth and boldness and advised those still in service to emulate his qualities.

Nwadiani also poured encomiums on the wife of the celebrant, Augusta Afejuku, for her support for her husband all the time, especially at the home front, and prayed that God will grant Afejuku good health in his post retirement age.

Felix Ogonna described him as a detribalised Nigerian who does not care where you come from but your ability to do what is right.

The celebrant thanked God for his life from the very beginning to the present. He also gave kudos to his parents of blessed memory, his wife and children for being there for him especially at critical moments. Besides, he thanked his friends especially those he influenced who decided to converge and honour him, adding “when people say I am detribalised, it is because I have travelled and many of those who helped me in life incidentally are not from my Itsekiri ethnic nationality.”