From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo, Worldwide, has hailed Nigerian businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for building the world’s largest oil refinery, calling on governments at all levels, corporate organisations and well-to-do Nigerians to build industries to reduce unemployment in the country.

The clergy noted that building industries would help create jobs, especially for the youth, and this would go a long way in reducing crimes and criminalities and other vices occasioned by unemployment.

Alo who made the call at the just concluded Exodus (Ayajo Majemu) of CAC, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, held at the Adamimogo Jesus City, Lekki-Epe, Expressway, Lagos, tagged: “No More Limitation” said the issue of unemployment needs to be confronted aggressively, appealing to the haves in the country to heed the clarion call.

“If we have 10 of Dangote in Nigeria who will cooperate with the incoming administration and create establishments that will help in reducing unemployment, we will experience peace and calmness”, he said.

The Prophet who stated that government alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment in Nigeria, urged that the private sector should arise and support the government by investing in industries that can create jobs for the people.

He hinted that developed countries are benefiting heavily from private sector players who are intentional in investing, in improving lives, strengthening communities, and stimulating societal growth and sustainable development.

The man of God added that if the incoming administration under Bola Ahmed Tinubu would encourage and support entrepreneurs by creating an enabling environment for Investment and businesses to thrive, those youths who have fled the shores of the country because of the bad economic situation would come back when the situation improves.

Alo, who listed some of the problems he would want the incoming president to address as he takes over the baton of leadership, said first on the list is the disunity among the people of the country. He maintained that unity of Nigeria is supreme, urging Tinubu to ensure this is enthroned.

“The country, Nigeria, today can be likened to a wall with many cracks which calls for the wisdom of Tinubu to establish unity and peace in the country

“The second thing is that Tinubu should drum it in the ears of every Nigerian and every section of the country that Nigeria is and remains a secular state which in the circumstance does not call for religious war.

“Tinubu should know that for Nigeria to progress and be in the comity of Nations, she should remain an entity with absolute peace, devoid of religious war.”

He added that Nigerians and the leaders know those that are causing problems in the country and strangers who are the mixed multitude with no love for the sovereignty of the country which is the reason for insecurity and cracks in the wall of the nation. They and their atrocities should be succinctly tackled for the country to move forward.