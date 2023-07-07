…Pays Sympathy Visit to the Emir

From John Adams Minna

As reactions continue trail the Tuesday robbery incident at the palace of the Emir of Minna in Niger State, Alhaji (Dr),the state House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner of Police, Ayodele Ogundele to appear before it on Monday to brief the house on the update from the incident and the general security situation within Minna and its environs.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin disclosed this at the palace of the Emir on Friday when he led other members of the 10th Assembly on a sympathy visit to the Emir over the robbery attack.

The Speaker who described the attack as unfortunate and unacceptable, expressed regret over the return of robbery incident in Minna, the state capital despite the efforts of the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago in ensuring that the city enjoys relative peace within the shortest time after his inauguration.

According to the Speaker, “if a respected and secured place like the Emir Palace could come under attack without challenge, then all of us are not saved. This is unfortunate and unacceptable, we urged the security agents to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justices.

“We have summoned the Commissioner of Police to appear before the house to brief us on the update from the robbery incident and the general security situation in Minna and its environs, and the way forwards”.

While assuring that the State House Assembly will work closely and give the Executive Arm of the Government the maximum cooperation to ensure that not only Minna but the entire state is secured, the Speaker pointed out that “security remains the top priority of the present administration and we will not relent until lives and property of the people are secured to guarantee the needed development”.

The Emir, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Bahago thanked the Lawmakers for the sympathy visit to the Palace over the robbery incident, and expressed gratitude to God that no live was lost in the attack.

The Emir however expressed concern over the security situation in the state, especially the robbery activities within Minna, the state capital and urged the government and the security agents not to relent until the situation is brought under control.

He then assured the State Assembly of the cooperation of the State Council of the Traditional Rulers towards ensuring that the 10th Assembly succeed in it legislative functions for the overall benefit of the people.

It could be recalled that the Palace of the Emir was invaded on Tuesday afternoon at about 4:30pm by heavily armed gunmen suspected to be robbers at attacked the cashier of the palace while returning from a commercial bank where he had gone to withdraw money meant for the salaries of the staff of the palace.

Two palace guards were shot by the gunmen before robbing the cashier at gun point at the gate of the palace and made away with undisclosed sums of money.

No arrest has been made yet the police as at the time of filing this report, but a statement by the public relation officer of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the police is on top of the situation with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and to face justice.