From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Zuru Emirate, Major-General (rtd) Muhammadu Sani Sami, has urged the Federal Government and the police to arrest and prosecute those behind the dehumanisation of Professor Abdullahi Abdul Zuru in Adamawa State.

The Emir, in a statement he personally signed, described the action of Adamawa State indigenes against Professor Zuru as most disrespectful for a responsible law abiding Nigerian and elderly citizen.

“The incident was not only unfortunate, it remains the most disrespectful and dehumanising experience a responsible and law-abiding citizen could be allowed to go through, especially in the course of discharging his official duties as a responsible Nigerian.

“The Zuru Emirate Council, without any equivocation, utterly condemns this barbaric and dastardly act unleashed on one of its most revered illustrious sons, great scholar and elder. The trauma was not only torturous to the person of Professor Zuru and his family, but most embarrassing to the entire people of Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State.

“This is despicable and unacceptable,” the statement said.

Professor Zuru was attacked by a mob in Adamawa State on April 17, 2023 while on duty for INEC.

“On behalf of the entire people of Zuru Emirate, we demand an unreserved apology from the Adamawa State Government, INEC, and those it concerns. Also, we call on the Federal Government, through its revenant agencies or institutions, to expedite action towards unmasking and prosecuting the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the statement added.