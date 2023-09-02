From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu, and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs,Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has urged the newly sworn-in Commissioners in the State to be diligent and work hard in support of developmental stride of the new administration in the state.

He stated this when he received the new commissioners under the leadership of Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, with other Commissioners under Gwandu Emirate who paid him homage at the Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi.

The Royal Father, urged the newly commissioners to justify the confidence reposed on them by actively contributing their quota to the development of the state through hard work, selflessness, dedication and patriotism.

While congratulating and blessings the members of the new State Executive Council, the traditional ruler expressed optimism that they would not disappoint the people of the state.

The Emir prayed for them to have a blissful and successful tenure ahead and urged them to work for the collective good of Kebbi State.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed said they were in the place to seek royal blessings and advice.

“As a father to all, we need your blessings, moral support and advice to be able to carry out our duties diligently,” he said.