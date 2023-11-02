From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to be patient with the Federal Government over alleged unresolved demands.

Iliyasu-Bashar made the call in Birnin Kebbi when the leaders of the union visited him.

The Emir stated that ASUP should put the interest of the students and their future into consideration while making its demands.

According to him,”you may have some unresolved demands with the Federal Government, I want you to be patient, show some perseverance in the interest of our children.

”We cannot thank you enough, as teachers, you are making tremendous sacrifices, you are the reason our country is great and will continue to be great,” he said.

Earlier, the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said the leadership of the union was in the state on a one-day working visit.

He said:”we are in the state to brainstorm with our members on issues militating against the union.

As a union, we are ready to engage in any sincere and productive bargaining process aimed at resolving pending demands”.

He however expressed the commitment of ASUP towards improving technical and vocational education landscape in the country.