For fast rising artiste, Esor Raphael Ibonhinsi aka Eminla, he is eager to shoot his music to greater heights and become a superstar.

Now, the Cross River State-born musician has finally dropped his long anticipated single, So Blessed.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Eminla said: “So Blessed is indeed a blessed track. And the inspiration stirred from the awareness that the Bible brings to light. Even though, I walk through the valley of shadow of death, I shall fear no one. You know that feeling whereby you’re faced with a challenge, and then you’re able to maneuver through it, and still stand strong on your beliefs. Yeah, that’s what’s up. There’s already a video for the track shot by Prodigee Filmworks. The track is going to be my steppingstone. That’s my faith.

On challenges, Eminla pointed at finance and visibility. “Not being heard was a major challenge I faced as a greenhorn. Also, financial drawback was another challenge because money is a game changer. Another issue is that back in the day, people could not relate to what I was singing. These were basically my challenges. Now, I’d love to work with Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy. I love their vibes,” he stated.