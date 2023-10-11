By Christopher Oji

Emergency responders have rescued three persons trapped in a car when a truck carrying 45,000 litres of fuel crashed off the bridge opposite the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Territorial Coordinator, the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Farinloye said the accident led to a build up of traffic.

He explained that the incident happened when a ConOil truck which took off from Apapa heading to discharge its product at Ikeja tried to apply break.

According to him, the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell, trapping the car with three occupants.

Farinloye, however, said the three occupants of the vehicle were rescued alive successfully.

“The spillage have been blanketed to render the product ineffective. The driver have contacted the owner of the truck to bring up another truck to transload the remaining product to a 45,000 litres truck,” Farinloye said.