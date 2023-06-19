From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo-based socio-political group, Owan Patriotic Forum (OPF), yesterday, said the emergence of Blessing Agbebaku as the Speaker of the 8th State Assembly will engender a harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature to advance the development of the state and improve the lives of its people.

In a statement, Convener of the Owan Patriotic Forum, Chief Stephen Ohilebo, said the emergence of Agbebaku has effectively addressed the long-standing issue of marginalization faced by the Owan ethnic group in Edo politics.

“We commend His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki for supporting the emergence of the member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Owan West, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku as Speaker of the 8th State Assembly.

“This development has put to rest the years-long marginalization of the Owan people in Edo politics, and as a people, we are grateful to the governor.

“It has further demonstrated that the governor is a fair and just leader who has the interests of all Edo people at heart.

“We commend the governor’s developmental strides across all sectors of the state and reassure our support for his reforms and programmes which have set Edo State on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“The Owan Patriotic Forum strongly believes that Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku will effectively steer the affairs of the 8th Assembly, fostering productive debates and good legislation.