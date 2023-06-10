By CHUKWUDI NWEJE

A lawyer, Chief Goddy Uwszurike has said President Bola Tinubu breached the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act by unilaterally removing Mr Godwin Emefiele as governor of the apex bank.

President Tinubu Friday suspended Mr Emefiele from office with immediate effect.

A terse statement by Willie Bassey Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated that the suspension is sequel to the ongoing investigation of Emefiele’s office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Emefiele was also directed to hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.

However, Uwazurike, who is President General of Cultural Credibility Development Initiative and former President of Aka Ikenga said Tinubu breached the extant laws and the CBN Act in his action.

He said the the Federal High Court had established that in its judgement in Sanusi Lamidi Sanusi vs Federal Government of Nigeria.

He also stated that the Federal High Court had also rejected a motion ex parte by the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest and detain Emefiele.

He said, “The appointment of the CBN Governor is a statutory one. He can only be removed by the Senate resolution. Remember the Sanusi vs FGN case at the Federal High Court.

“The motion ex parte by the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest and detain Emefiele was rejected by the FHC.

Uwazurike added that the unilateral action of Tinubu in suspending Emefiele could have a reverberation in the international financial will be expected.

He added, “The reverberation in the international financial will be expected. President Tinubu ignored the Board of the CBN in the suspension and did not justify his actions by referring to the CBN Act.

“The person who is the acting Governor ought to have retired having crossed the age of 60.

“Did Emefiele behave wisely in remaining in office after PMB left office? Certainly not! The great Zik said” it’s only a tree that stays put even as it’s being cut down”.