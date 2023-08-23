From Godwin Tsa Abuja

For the consecutive time, the scheduled arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on alleged N6.9 billion breach of procurement laws and contract inflation has been stalled amid indications that the defendant has embraced the plea bargain policy.

The arraignment on a 20-count charges fixed for Wednesday August 23 by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was not slated on the cause list.

Competent sources told Daily Sun at the court room that the arraignment was shifted at the instance of the detained CBN Chief.

In addition, an authoritative sources confided in our correspondent that Emefiele and his-co accused, Saadat Yaro have opted for a plea bargain policy to settle with the Federal Government.

Emefiele’s lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kehinde Akinlolu, SAN, confirmed the shift in the arraignment when contacted on phone.

He said that a new date may likely be issued by the court by the Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

At the time of this report, operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) who used to escort him to court are not in court as well as his legal team.

Meanwhile, the court has commenced proceedings on matters on the cause list.