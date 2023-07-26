From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the rearrest of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged terrorism as unacceptable.

The civil society organisation, in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr Abubakar Isa, said a court of competent jurisdiction had earlier voided the terrorism allegations against Emefiele and barred the security agency from arresting him.

The DSS rearrested the suspended CBN governor shortly after he was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The CSO, while stressing the need for respect for the judiciary, questioned why Emefiele would be rearrested for an issue that the court had already ruled on.

“Months ago Justice M A Hassan of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) restrained the Department of State Services (DSS) and four others from arresting or detaining Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing.

“Again recently a High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu ordered DSS to immediately release Emefiele from detention or charge him to court,” the ACJHR stated.