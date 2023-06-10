From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), have denied rumors making the rounds that the just suspended former governor of the Central Bank(CBN), Godwin Emefiele is in its custody.

DSS public Relations Officer Peter Afunaya, made this known on the service media platform.

Afunaya response is coming following reports that Emefiele who was suspended by president Bola Tinubu, Friday night is in custody of the service.

The DSS spokesman in response to journalists questions over the whereabout of the former CBN governor, said “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS”.

