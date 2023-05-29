From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic Assessment Unit of the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, has congratulated the Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on his Commander of the Order (CON) of the Federal Republic national honour conferred in him by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

The Head of the Unit, Ihuoma Adaelu, in a congratulatory statement described the CBN governor as a pragmatic and transformational leader, who has fearlessly encouraged innovations for economic development.

According to the group, Emefiele has created change that will shape the future of Nigeria’s economy and as well prepared ground President-elect Bola Tinubu government economic stability.

The group said:”This national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic is well deserving, because Emefiele’s vision and mission over the years are in tandem with those of the apex bank. He has been focused, fearless even in the face of unwarranted and scathing criticisms. He never shied away from his duties nor allowed emotions to cloud his judgment.

“Under his leleadership the CBN has become one of the most efficient and effective world’s central banks in promoting and sustaining economic development. CBN has been on the spot since the recent policy on the redesign of the naira, but Emefiele has remained focused in the face of unwarranted criticisms, even by those who do not have a proper understanding of the modern concept of central banking. We commend the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming Emefiele worthy of this award, it’s an honour well deserved.”