From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), friday invited governor the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy, Obiora Kingsley, for questioning.

Saturday Sun, gathered reliably that Obiora, was invited and not arrested by the service as it’s being speculated in the media.

Security sources told Saturday Sun, that Obiora’s invitation to the service headquarters in Abuja, May not be unconnected to the ongoing probe of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele who is is currently in custody of the Service over allegations of financial mismanagement.

A top security source who does not want to be mentioned in print who confirmed the invitation of the the CBN deputy governor said his presence was invited as part of an ongoing investigation. Besides the source said that having being appointed by the suspended former governor, Obiora, have some questions to answer to aid the investigation.

The source said Obiora was invited as part of an ongoing investigation of the CBN, and as you know,

Investigation is a large and continuous process and wherever an investigation leads should be followed.

The source said “Whoever an investigation leads to has to be invited to answer questions as the probe pertains to such person. I cannot give you any more details but all I can say is that he was invited for questioning over an ongoing investigation. And don’t forget that he Obiora was appointed by the suspended former CBN governor That is all I can say,” the source added.

When contacted, the DSS public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, refused to comment on the matter.

A text message sent to his mobile telephone number was not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Sent from my iPhone X