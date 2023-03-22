By Christopher Oji, Lagos

UK-based technology entrepreneur and founder/CEO of Tingo International, Mr Dozy Mmobuosi, has called on Nigerians to embrace hope and unity and shun violence in the aftermath of the recent elections.

In a short letter to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, Mmobuosi urged Nigerians to come together and focus on their shared values, aspirations, and the love they have for their country.

Mmobuosi, who is currently spearheading the construction of a multi-million dollar food processing factory in Delta State, Nigeria, emphasized the need for Nigerians to rise above the challenges of tribalism, ethnic slurs, and violence that have marred the post-election period.

He congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and commended the efforts of all other contestants who played a crucial role in the democratic process.

Mmobuosi also called for the prioritization of the empowerment of Nigerian youth and women through investment in their education and nurturing of their talents. He noted that this would create a brighter future for all Nigerians and help address critical challenges facing the nation such as climate change, food security, and social upliftment.

In the letter, Mmobuosi also shared his personal journey to acquire Sheffield United Football Club in England, stating that it serves as a reminder of the immense potential that resides within each and every Nigerian.

He called on Nigerians to set aside their differences and work collectively towards creating the Nigeria they all dream of.

Mmobuosi concluded the letter by stating, “Together, we can pave the way towards a brighter future, where every Nigerian can prosper, and our nation stands as a shining example of hope, unity, and leadership in the global community. May God continue to bless and guide our beloved Nigeria, and may He strengthen our resolve to work together in pursuit of a better future for all. In hope and unity.”