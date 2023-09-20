From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has urged Nigerian leaders to embrace ethical leadership as a way of moving the country forward.

Obi said this in Nsukka on Wednesday in a remark during a lecture titled “The Ethical Leadership” organised by Strategic Contacts, Ethics, and Publications (STRACEP), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) as the chairman of the occasion.

He said that ethics was fundamental for any leader to succeed since it defines the character of the leader.

“Ethics is what defines your character, who you are, the only way Nigeria will move forward is for leaders at all levels to embrace ethical leadership.

“Unfortunately, many have a deficit in ethics, that is why if they lie, steal, kill or involved in any form of corruption it doesn’t matter to them, he said.

The former governor of Anambra State decried the infrastructural decay in Nigeria universities as a result of poor funding and said that if a huge amount of money given to independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2023 general election was given to universities it would have been better.

“Nigeria universities will have received first-lift in infrastructural if the huge amount of money given to INEC to conduct the 2023 general election is invested in them,” he said.

He commended UNN for the event aimed to celebrate ethics of leadership excellence and values of motherhood.

“The award of ethical leadership and good motherhood by UNN to the former governor of Anambra State, the first female governor Dame Virgy Etiaba is commendable.

he said.

Speaking in a lecture titled “Are Nigerians Getting What They Deserved From Democracy: The Roadless Travelled”.

Chief Ben Etiaba, the first son of Virgy Etiaba said that the issue of leadership failure in Nigeria was responsible for citizens’ inability to benefit from leadership dividends.

“The country will only benefit from leadership dividends unless we alter the process of selecting our leaders.

“When we have good leaders, there will be respect for human dignity, freedom to speak, equality before the law, safe and secured community, transparency, accountability and good economy, “he said.

He said that, government should be built on human beings that have the vision and dedication to embark on great voyage that would benefit the citizens.

“Nations are built by altruistic men and women who have great vision to build better society for their countries.

“Unless we have leaders with ability, integrity, commitment, vision, we can not succeed at nation building talkless of dispensing leadership dividends,”he said.

He expressed appreciation to UNN management for finding him worthy to deliver the university’s 2023 Ethical leadership lecture

“I thank the entire UNN management for finding me worthy to deliver the lecture on ethical leadership,’he said.

In a remark the Vice-Chancellor of UNN Prof Charles Igwe said that ethical leadership was necessary in every form of leadership so that the right thing would be done at every point in time ‘no matter whose ox is gore”.

“If the president presides well , the governor governs well, managers manage well, teaches well the society will be a better place for everybody, he says.

Igwe commended STRACEP for organising the event which promotes ethics and good values in the society.

Earlier Dr Casmir Ani, the director of STRACEP said the directorate would continue to promote ethics to ensure that things were done according to due process.

Ani said that the first female governor was chosen for the award of Ethical Leadership because of her good performance as governor on ethics.

“Everybody knows Etiaba leadership in Anambra was good example of Ethical leadership and values of good motherhood,”he said.

The director commended Obi who in spite his tight schedule was present to chair the event.

He commended UNN management for their wonderful support to STRACEP, which he said made it possible for numerous achievements of the directorate.

Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, the deputy governor of Enugu who represented his governor was among dignitaries present during the occasion.