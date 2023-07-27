From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa, has tasked directors of his ministry and its agencies to update their digital skills, to enhance literacy and ensure better management of the education sector in the state.

He said that education managers must develop their digital skills to become more relevant in a fast-changing world.

Doguwa made the call during the opening of a workshop organized for directors of the ministry organized by Skyline University, a private university based in Kano.

“We are in an IT age and we cannot afford to be left behind. Things have changed considerably and for us to make a difference in today’s world, we must have digital skills”, he stated.

The Commissioner stressed that the managerial staff of his ministry must not only embrace positive thinking but also drift towards digital literacy to improve service delivery.

He expressed delight that Skyline University offered to conduct the training for free as part of its corporate social responsibility, hoping it will introduce more products and services that will add value to the state.

The Commissioner was optimistic that the training, which covered digital skills and leadership training will be beneficial to the direct participants at the workshop and the state as a whole.

The Vice-Chancellor, Skyline University Kano, Ajith Kumar Vadakki Veetil, advised the participants to change their mindset by accepting digital skills, pointing out that as key players in the sector of education, they must be competitive in a world increasingly driven by information technology.