By Lukman Olabiyi

All Progressive Congress (APC) Professionals Council has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to always explore the option of dialogue with the government as a most effective tool in reducing the sufferings caused by removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government.

The National Director General of the council, Seyi Bamigbade who made the call yesterday in Lagos, appealed to the labour leaders to be patient, expressing hope that the President Bola Tinubu-led government is making frantic efforts in place to ameliorate suffering.

He said the removal of fuel subsidies and its effects are just a temporary phase which would have a long-term impact on the economy and the people of the country.

“On the ongoing nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), we call on the Labour leaders to be patient and halt the planned strike as we are optimistic that the government at all levels is working to fashion out modalities of reducing the sufferings as a result of the fuel hike.

“What the Labour should engage now is dialogue so that all the parties will reach a compromise which we believe will be in the interest of the masses”, he said.