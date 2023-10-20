From Ben Dunno, Warri

A group, Warri Urban Security Network (WUSN), said it has re-evaluated the security situation within Warri and its environs in the last six months and scored the police very high in its renewed efforts to bringing crime waves to its barest minimum, particularly during this last quarter of the year.

Making its appraisal of the security situation known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, WUSN noted that unlike the previous years where we usually have high crime rates at ‘Ember’ (from September – December) months, this year’s was relatively low.

The body’s statement signed by Chief Frank Onoriode and Barrister Dafe Okpako, its Chairman and Secretary respectively, acknowledged the collective efforts of various police units operating in the area for their commitment to effective policing of the areas.

The security watch group particularly commended the men and officers attached to Enerhen police unit, under Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Mark Audu, whose strategic raiding operations within his coverage areas had paid off in curtailing the excesses of criminals in that area.

According to the statement; “We, the members of the above named organization have taken time out to appraise the security situation in the Warri area over a period of six (6) months and have come to the realization that crime waves had reduced dramatically, particularly in the flashpoint areas across the city”.

“Prior to this period, ‘Ember’ months in previous years, usually witnessed high crime rates in some notable places, especially Enerhen, Airport road, Ekpan and Udu axis but we have come to observe that this year was different as there had been relative peace due to the performance of the law enforcement agencies in these places”.

“Take for instance the ever busy Enerhen Junction that was prune to all sorts of violent crimes in the time past had witnessed remarkable changes due to the continuous surveillance duties by operatives of the Enerhen Division who have consistently raided notorious criminal hideouts in the area”.

“We gathered that the DPO of the Division, CSP Mark Audu, usually led his team to invade nooks and crannies identified as the den of criminals at the Emerhen junction area to Airport Junction, ‘Kolokolo’ Sediko and other parts of Udu road where criminals usually hibernate before embarking on their operations“.

“We also observed regular patrol at the Enerhen motel link road behind Urhobo College, Effurun, where criminals usually operates even in day time and the Water Resources Junction that is notorious for all sorts of violence crimes and drug dealings over the years”.

“These constant invasions has led to the relocation of criminals such as armed robbers, kidnappers and drug dealers from these places and that was why we have experienced the peace we enjoyed today in Warri and its environs, especially at the period of the ‘Ember’ months”, it stated.

The body also acknowledged the role played by other Divisional Police Officers of Ekpan, CSP Aliyu Shaba, who has been very outstanding in discharging his duty, CSP Muktari Bello of Ugborikoko Division where his team are doing great work in crime fighting, especially along Airport road, where criminals had been operating freely.

Others are; CSP Musa Bulus of Ovwian Aladja, where crimes had reduced drastically, CSP Indifreke Iwok, of Eburumede Division, where his team had brought calmness to the community, CSP Sam Ogwa, of Agbarho Division, where his team are curbing crimes on the highway and CSP Asanaenyi Ibok of Ughelli Division, where cultism and other vices had reduced drastically.

WUSN attributed all these successes to Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, for the trust and confidence reposed in his men and officers across the state Command, noting it was based on his regular motivation inline with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun’s strategic planning to crime fighting that prompted the renewed zeal of men and officers to effective policing.

End.