From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists and other road users against reckless driving during and after the ’ember months.’

Uche Okolie, the Nsukka Unit Commander of the FRSC gave the warning in Nsukka on Friday during the flag-off of the 2023 Ember Months Sensitization Campaigns held at New Park, Ogige Main Market Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Okolie said that the theme of the campaign “Excessive Speeding Thrills But Kills, Drive Responsible, and Avoid Overloading,” captured the target of their campaign, stressing that human factors are responsible for 80 per cent of road traffic crashes.

“We are warning motorists, especially commercial drivers to avoid overloading, and over-speeding during and after the ember months, as well as maintain traffic rules and regulations for safety.

“Human, Environmental, and Mechanical are the three main causes of road crashes.

“Among these three, human factors like over-speeding, taken of excessive alcohol, reckless driving, and others contribute 80 per cent of road traffic crashes.

“To reduce the number of road crashes to the barest minimum the temptations of over-speeding should be avoided because it kills and is responsible for the majority of accidents in our roads,” she said.

Okolie explained that FRSC had been holding park rallies, public enlightenment at petrol stations, free education and training of drivers as well as going to churches and mosques for advocacy, aimed at reducing road crashes.

“Because of this commitment by FRSC in Enugu State, in the third quarter of 2022 road traffic crashes in the state was 159 whereas by the third quarter of this year, 2023 road crashes dropped to 59.

In the Nsukka area, road traffic crashes in the third quarter of 2022 had 19 crashes and in the third of this year dropped to 7.

“This shows a serious reduction as a result of education and sensitisation of motorists by FRSC in Enugu State.

“We have been telling drivers to avoid taking drugs or alcohol before or during driving to reach their destinations with their passengers safely.

“We also advise them to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on any journey, by checking their tires, brakes, and other things that can cause accidents on the road,” she said.

According to the Commander, officers and men would be deployed on major roads and highways in the area during the yuletide to ensure that motorists obeyed road traffic rules and regulations.

“We will not hesitate to impound any driver’s vehicle found over-speeding, driving recklessly, or with a vehicle that is not road worthy,” she said.

Okolie commended Mr. Sokunbi Adeyemi, Enugu State Sector Commander of FRSC for his commitment to the welfare of workers as well as his efforts towards achieving zero road traffic crashes in the state

Speaking, Chief Emeka Ugwuede, Vice Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nsukka commended the FRSC for the event and assured that commercial drivers will continue to abide by all traffic rulers to ensure safety on the road.

In a remark, the Nsukka LG council Chairman, represented by his deputy, Hon. Sylvester Asogwa urged drivers to always abide by the traffic rules for their safety, he assured that the council will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies in the area to ensure the safety of the citizens during the Ember months.

Also, Prof. Ezichi Ituma, Coordinator, FRSC Special Marshal, Nsukka urged drivers to avoid over-speeding, as well as advised passengers to always call drives to order whenever they are over-speeding, stressing that passengers should disembark to avoid accidents and loss of life if the driver continues to speed.

Mr. Hassan Yahaya, Nsukka Police Area commander, and HRH Igwe Emeka Ugwu, the traditional ruler of Owere Nsukka Community were among the dignitaries present during the occasion.