From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC has approved the establishment of four additional Commands, comprising of two area Commands and two Unit Commands in Taraba.

The Corps Marshal FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu disclosed this in Jalingo on Thursday during FRSC Ember months campaign with the theme “SPEED THRILLS BUT KILLS, DRIVE RESPONSIBLY AND AVOID OVERLOADING”.

Biu who was represented by the Ag. Zonal Commander, Solomon Terhemen Agure noted that the idea was for Corps visibility, aimed at reducing Road Traffic crashes in the State.

According to him, the Area Commands are located at Wukari and Zing, while the Unit Commands are located at Bali and Zing local governments respectively.

Earlier, Corps commander Abdulmaliq Dama Bello, Taraba state Sector Commander, in his welcome address expressed that the command has recorded 41% reduction in death and 52% reduction in injuries from 2022 to 2023 respectively.

Bello also thanked stakeholders for their efforts towards ensuring reduction in Road Traffic Crashes in the state.

Meanwhile, governor Agbu Kefas who was represented by chief of staff, Mr. Jeji Williams commended the FRSC for the reductions in Road Traffic Crashes Fatalities in the state.

The governor also thanked FRSC management for creating more additional Commands in Taraba for more reductions in RTC, pledged his government readiness to support the corps in all it undertakings toward ensuring safer road fuller lives.