From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinub on Tuesday met with the embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu and the national secretary, Iyiola Omisore respectively, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both men who came together for the meeting in the president’s office, were seen exiting after the session at about 1.30pm.

Both former leaders of the ruling party were said to have resigned about a week ago following a meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC).

However, both Adamu and Omisore have chosen to remain silent about the incident. While Adamu had indicated that he will consult with the president before commenting on his alleged resignation, Omisore’s lawyer, Kayode Ajulo was quoted as saying on Monday that his client has not resigned from his office.

While there hasn’t been any official communication regarding the visit, it is plausible that the meeting is in some way connected to the issue of their resignations.