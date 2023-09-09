Heirs Holdings Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu has urged the Indian private sector to seize the opportunity to invest in Nigeria during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference on Wednesday in New Delhi, India. The event was jointly organised by the High Commission of Nigeria to India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC).

Elumelu was in Delhi for the G20 Summit as an invitee of the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and as co-chair of the Business 20 (B20) Action Council focusing on African economic integration, the private sector counterpart to the G20.

During a keynote address, Elumelu invited Indian private sector leaders to join him and other global investors in accessing the rapidly evolving Nigerian economy. This is the time to invest in Nigeria. I speak as a private sector investor in Nigeria, the companies in our group’s investment portfolio demonstrate the opportunity. I believe you also can take advantage of our track record and success,” he said. At the Presidential roundtable hosted by President Tinubu, Indian investors pledged investments of nearly $14 billion to Nigeria, following the Nigerian president’s commitment to create the enabling environment for foreign investments to thrive.