Eleso Moyosoreoluwa has been appointed chief executive officer of Tosin Olatujoye Foundation.

The appointment announced by the founder, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye at the launch of the foundation marks a milestone in her commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Moyosoreoluwa’s impressive career in the media and entertainment industry spans over a decade, during which she demonstrated creativity, innovation, and a passion for storytelling.

In her new role as CEO of Tosin Olatujoye Foundation, Moyosoreoluwa will leverage her leadership skills and philanthropic vision to steer the foundation’s strategic direction. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the foundation’s operations, managing partnerships, and ensuring that its resources are used effectively to support the mission of creating positive change in various spheres.

“I am truly honoured and excited to take on the role of CEO at Tosin Olatujoye Foundation. It is a privilege to work with an organization that is committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. I am eager to lead our efforts in creating positive social impact and building a better future for underserved communities in Nigeria,” she said.