• IBEDC loses N3bn monthly, to deploy tech to curb menace
From Taiwo Oluwadare,Ibadan
IBADAN Electricity Distribution Compa- ny (IBEDC) will soon deploy technology to
curb electricity thefts. The company lament- ed that it loses over N3billion every month
to the electricity thefts.
Head, IBEDC Customer Support, Mr
Ayoola Adio, was at pains that the com- pany runs on defcit every month: “This
is preventing the company from serving
its amiable customers better.” He spoke at
Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution
Platform in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he
stood in for his managing director.
He said: “These customers fall into the
categories of those who don’t make payment
on their bills or are not paying actual amount
on their bills, those who bypass their meters,
and some surcharge IBEDC among others.
“Energy theft is a major menace we have
in the industry and it is not limited to IBEDC
alone. People are not paying their actual
bills. They tamper with their metres to short
change the company. Some customers re- move AC and other home appliances con- suming light from their metres.
“Through this way, we have been losing
a lot of money. We don’t even want it to
look like exaggeration. We lose more than
N3billion every month. Some don’t even
have meters at all. They connect directly to
electric pole.
“First thing we do to curb the menace is
sensitising the people. It is not business as
usual. We have let them know they will go to
jail if they are caught. We have sent our pa- trol team out to sensitise and we are deploy- ing technology, using smart metres to know
when customers tamper with them.
“The development is worrisome. This
calls for cooperation between the company
and electricity users to curb the menace.
People should pay their bills promptly, report defaulters and support IBEDC so as to
have money to resolve issues affecting cus-
tomers.
“We are handling our customers well. We
feel pains whenever customers come for
complains because our duty is to serve them
better. The major complaint from is over
billing. The only solution is metering. We
are trying to bridge the gap.
“We want to sensitised our customers to
desist, they should know that there is now a
provision under the law that punish violators
or defaulters.”