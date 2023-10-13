• IBEDC loses N3bn monthly, to deploy tech to curb menace

From Taiwo Oluwadare,Ibadan

IBADAN Electricity Distribution Compa- ny (IBEDC) will soon deploy technology to

curb electricity thefts. The company lament- ed that it loses over N3billion every month

to the electricity thefts.

Head, IBEDC Customer Support, Mr

Ayoola Adio, was at pains that the com- pany runs on defcit every month: “This

is preventing the company from serving

its amiable customers better.” He spoke at

Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution

Platform in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he

stood in for his managing director.

He said: “These customers fall into the

categories of those who don’t make payment

on their bills or are not paying actual amount

on their bills, those who bypass their meters,

and some surcharge IBEDC among others.

“Energy theft is a major menace we have

in the industry and it is not limited to IBEDC

alone. People are not paying their actual

bills. They tamper with their metres to short

change the company. Some customers re- move AC and other home appliances con- suming light from their metres.

“Through this way, we have been losing

a lot of money. We don’t even want it to

look like exaggeration. We lose more than

N3billion every month. Some don’t even

have meters at all. They connect directly to

electric pole.

“First thing we do to curb the menace is

sensitising the people. It is not business as

usual. We have let them know they will go to

jail if they are caught. We have sent our pa- trol team out to sensitise and we are deploy- ing technology, using smart metres to know

when customers tamper with them.

“The development is worrisome. This

calls for cooperation between the company

and electricity users to curb the menace.

People should pay their bills promptly, report defaulters and support IBEDC so as to

have money to resolve issues affecting cus-

tomers.

“We are handling our customers well. We

feel pains whenever customers come for

complains because our duty is to serve them

better. The major complaint from is over

billing. The only solution is metering. We

are trying to bridge the gap.

“We want to sensitised our customers to

desist, they should know that there is now a

provision under the law that punish violators

or defaulters.”