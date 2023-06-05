…As Ibadan chief donates, installs 17 transformers in Ona Ara LGA

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said his administration is working assiduously to reposition of the pace setter state as the first state in Nigeria to attain energy sufficiency through generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

He made the disclosure in his address during the commissioning of 500KVA transformer at Olorunda Ogunsola, which shall link eight communities, and another 300KVA transformer at Idi-Obi, which shall also link another five communities, all in Ona Area Local Government Area of the state.

The two transformers and their infrastructure, including poles and cables, were provided by an Ibadan-based billionaire businessman, Chief Dotun Sanusi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Oloyo Village, Akanran, Ibadan. Wife of the philanthropist, Joyce Sanusi, was in attendance on the occasion.

According to Makinde, who threw his weight behind the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, to return as Speaker of the 10th Assembly that will be inaugurated this month in the state, “It is exactly one week today that Omituntun 2.0 (second term); started and this is my first outing… Today, we are here to commission gigantic projects. The transformers are not only at Olorunda Ogunsola. They are in other places too. At Olorunda Ogunsola, there is 500KVA. At Idi-Obi, there is another 300KVA.

“What is important is that there are people of mean, they have the money and the resources. But they would rather keep such resources for only themselves and their families. But Engineer Sanusi, not only that he provided transformers linking eight communities on this side, and five communities on the other side, also the infrastructure, including poles and cables, being provided. But what did we see? The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC)) brought metres to collect bills. We are not saying they won’t collect money. But they will tell us the cost of cables, poles, transformers, and how they would give customers that will use these transformers discounts on bill payment, so that we’ll recover the money they (IBEDC) did not spend.

“Yes, it is true the law says they (IBEDC) should collect the money. But the good news is that the law has changed. Now in Oyo State, we can get into electricity generation and distribution. And we’ll get into it. We’ll take advantage of the electricity law in Nigeria. Our aspiration in the comity of states in Nigeria is that Oyo State will be the first state to attain energy sufficiency. The person you have elected as governor is an electrical engineer. This is the work that I do.”

On the occasion, the Chairman of Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state, Adesina Sanusi, appreciated the donor for the 15 transformers that he earlier gave to about 60 villages that were never connected to the national grid in their history. He also commended Makinde for a good job he has been doing in the state, saying the local government benefitted a lot during the governor’s first term and was optimistic that the people of the council would benefit more from Makinde during the ongoing second term.

Sanusi, popularly called Ilaji, however, gave reasons he has been supporting the State governor, Makinde in providing social amenities for the people. The Mogaji in Ibadanland and Otun Apesinola of the city, who spoke to reporters after Governor Seyi Makinde commissioned two transformers, stressed that he decided to complement the efforts of the state governor, who happens to be his personal friend, for people to benefit more from Omituntun 2.0.

His words: “I am an Engineer like His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. He is making those of us in the oil and gas sector proud of his achievements and leadership with human face. In Nigeria today, Governor Seyi Makinde’s achievements are second to none. He is the rave of the moment and indeed the best governor in the current dispensation. In his Omituntun 1.0 (first term), he recorded many landmarks and unprecedented achievements, which culminated in his landslide victory for second term. He needs the support of all and sundry. As an individual, I would continue to support the governor and in whatever capacity towards ensuring accelerated development of our dear state.

“The state government cannot do it alone and that’s why those of us who are privileged in one way or the other, must always support the governor to succeed in the tasks ahead of him. I have been rehabilitating a number of roads and providing communities with transformers; the latest being a set of 500KVA and 300KVA respectively. I will do more to improve the quality of lives of our people and more importantly, to complement the governor’s efforts in making our state a pride of all.”

The event was attended by dignitaries including the deputy governor of the state, Adebayo Lawal; Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi; Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju; and Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Ademola Babalola.

Former deputy governors of the state that graced the event are Alhaji Hamid Gbadamosi; and Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, who is the current Deouty National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, and wife of former governor of the state, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, also graced the occasion.

The royal fathers in attendance included the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao, the Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Oladapo Oyediran; and the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, who is the Chairman of Ona Ara Local Government Traditional Council.