From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Anioma Energy Cooperative, an association of business operators in Delta North senatorial district, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited, to generate electricity for the area.

The MoU which was signed in Asaba, the state capital, is for the initial generation of 10 megawatts of electricity and could be upgraded as fast as possible.

Before now Bastanchury had an existing business relationship with the Delta State Government for the generation of 850 megawatts which is being consumed by the government facilities within the capital territory.

Speaking after signing the dotted lines, the President of Anioma Energy Cooperative, Mr Chukwuka Nwokposi, stressed the importance of reliable electricity for a functioning economy.

Decrying the epileptic power supply in the country, Nwokposi believed that the MoU with Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited would provide sufficient electricity for the business class in Anioma land (Delta North).

He explained that the cooperative society was an association of business operators who had pooled their resources to generate electricity that would power their enterprises.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited, Chidi Goziem, noted that the Anioma Energy Cooperative would off-take its generated power.

Goziem stressed that the MoU complied with the existing regulations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) pending the fledging of the state’s energy policy.

“We are grateful to the Anioma Energy Cooperative leadership committee for bringing this to our attention; purchasing power in bulk.

“As usual, Bastanchury would source means to effectively fund the project and make energy available for the members. “We are starting with 10MW, but we intend to do more as fast as possible,” Goziem said.

He hinted that the groundbreaking ceremony for the project which would be conducted in the coming weeks, would probably be presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori whose administration “has expressed his commitment to continue the power programs of former governor Ifeanyi Okowa across the state.

“We know, through sources within the system, that there are extended discussions on implementing the state power policy. Our prayer, therefore, is that the deliberations would be fruitful so that there would be fewer challenges for us to provide electricity for every Deltan who needs it.”