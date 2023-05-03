The Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN) has demanded a probe into the complete removal of Aba Power from the sole national grid by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) following the order of the Nigerian Electricity Market Operator ostensibly on the basis of an N896m debt owed Federal Government agencies in the power sector.

ECAN made the demand on Wednesday in Enugu through its Southeastern zone, according to a statement signed by the zonal chairman, Joe Ubani and secretary, Chris Okpara.

“The probe has become critical to restore investor confidence in the power sector which is in dire need of a tremendous and sustained injection of funds. The total removal of Aba Power from the sole transmission network in the country for 10 days and the consequent throwing of a section of the country into darkness for so long on account of a debt by a distribution firm is unheard of in Nigeria’s history,” FCAN said.

The association noted that it is in consideration of the dire consequences for swathes of the nation not having light that the Federal Government has been subsidising DisCos despite their privatisation in 2013, with the authorities providing N120bn to them last year alone.

According to the association, given the severe national security implications and the general socioeconomic crisis generated by TCN’s removal of Aba Power from the national grid, the punitive step against the power utility should be probed by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, or the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, before they leave office on May 29.

“The urgency of the situation demands this probe. Everything about the action taken by the market operator smells of grand sabotage, well planned and well executed. Even when Aba Power, which took over effective management of the Aba Ringfence only last September, paid N120m last Friday to the market operator, as agreed upon with officials of both organisations so that Aba Power would be reconnected at once, the TCN still couldn’t reconnect it to the national grid.

“Aba Power, Nigeria’s 12th and the newest electricity distribution company which has paid the market operator N440m in the last six months, merely benefitted from a ministerial reprieve granted Kano and Kaduna electricity companies,” observed ECAN.

The TCN, it went on, on April 26 disconnected only three out of hundreds of feeders belonging to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company for owing the market operator N33bn, but disconnected all 29 feeders belonging to Aba Power.

\

\ from the national grid for well over a week for owing a mere N896m.

Dr Eje owes the nation an explanation for the discrepancy, stated the electricity consumers association, adding: “Just a few hours after the Kano Electricity Distribution Company had its three feeders yanked off from the grid for owing several billions of naira, the power minister directed all feeders of Kaduna, Kano and Aba DisCos be restored.

“Neither Kano nor Kaduna was required to pay any money as condition precedent to the restoration, but in the case of Aba Power a whopping N120m payment was made”.