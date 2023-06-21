From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the signing of Electricity Act by President Bola Tinubu, Federal Government, yesterday, warned against illegal electrical installations, noting that only licensed electrical engineers are permitted to engage in installations.

Speaking at the presentation of inauguration lecture by Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN) in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, represented by the Head, (Regulatory, Safety and Certification Unit), Engineer Bright Obidi, said that in accordance with Part 2, subsection 6(m) of the NEMSA Act, 2015, no person shall be allowed to undertake electrical installation on any premises unless that person is duly certified by NEMSA.

Therefore, he said, NEMSA is empowered to ensure that only certified electrical installation personnel contractors found qualified are allowed to carry out all such categories of electrical installations in the country.

NEMSA is also expected to monitor the performance of the certified electrical installation personnel/contractors on Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and allied industries.

“This is to ensure that only competent and skilled electrical personnel/contractors are allowed to carry out electrical installations in the country” he said.

According to him, LECAN is an umbrella body which is formed to solely cater for the welfare of its members.

“We acknowledge the immense contribution of some of your members to the development of the power sector through the various execution of electrical installation in the country. In fact, it is on the basis of this recognition that NEMSA has admitted LECAN as one of its stakeholders at the certification panel for certification competency examination/interview of prospective electrical installation personnel/contractors, organised by NEMSA which is a rare privilege” he noted.

In his remarks, the president of LECAN, Dr John Ekere Etim, said that all electrical contractors are expected at all times to carry out electrical installation in accordance with laid down procedures, technical standards and regulatory requirements and ensure safety.

