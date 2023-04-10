• Takes case to US, UK, EU, ECOWAS, others

From Fred Itua, Abuja

A leading pro-democracy group, Free Nigeria Movement, has called on the Federal Government to compensate victims of electoral violence in the just-concluded general elections.

Convener of the Movement,

Dr. Moses Paul, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said the plight of Nigerians who suffered different degrees of injuries, molestation and other forms of violent crimes, have been taken to the international community.

“We have made presentations to the governments of the United States, Britain, and country representatives of the United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS Commission. We have also held a press conference to clarify our position on the declaration of an Interim National Government when the ill-planned attempt by spin doctors to frame it as a call for a military takeover began to build heat in the polity. We have also held national prayers for the nation,” Paul told newsmen.

Making series of demands, he reiterated the call for the “sack, arrest and prosecution of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Cancellation of the presidential election of 25th February, 2023. Compensation of all victims of electoral violence. Establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in Lagos and other flashpoints of violence.”

Speaking further, he said: “In the last twenty – days (21), we have made a consistent call for the cancellation of the presidential election risking our lives amidst threats of attack by political thugs and violence merchants some of whom have since camped at the Unity Fountain.

“Our resolve is built on truth, faith and hope and on the risky, if not suicidal conviction, that illegality will always birth illegality.

“Hardly can any Nigerian alive deny that the outcome of the presidential election did not represent the will of the Nigerian people or amount to an abuse of their suffrage. We all know the truth. But why are we not saying a thing about it? What most Nigerians do not understand is that the people perpetrating this evil against our country are deliberate and desperate.

“Their path is laid before them and power is their ultimate source of livelihood. It does not matter how many people they kill or how badly they pollute our ideological space with religious and tribal sentiments, as long as they get to power, they are fulfilled. Even now, they have made permutations for 2027 because in their minds they own the country and Nigerians have nothing.

“Nigerians must see in the last election and even at this moment, an opportunity that is fast burning out. We cannot deny that the enthusiasm and dedication of Nigerians to participate in the 2023 general elections, and the political tsunami that followed, such as the sack of incumbent governors and parliamentarians, was a threat to the life of the old political order.

“In order to sustain their hold on power, they unleashed their age long tactics of religious and ethnic sentiments. In some places, we turned on each other. In other places, they unleashed their war dogs on hapless Nigerians who fled polling units abandoning the election. But, though one of us may lose, all of us cannot. We are as strong as our numbers and the courage with which we stand in the face of impunity.

“The recent comments by Prof. Wole Soyinka is most unfortunate and regrettable. While we do not frown at his remarks because of any politicians, political parties or movements referenced, we do so because of his emotionless detour from the real issues of the election to pursue what appears as selective witch-hunt. It is on record that Prof. Wole Soyinka never condemned the shameless episode of ethnic profiling, instigation and hate speech by elements such as Musiliu Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo), Bayo Ononuga, Femi Fani – Kayode, and a host of other atrocious persons.

“We are moved by this commitment to call for answers to the evil of 1st March, 2023, a very traumatic moment in our history. For on that day, the sanctity of what should ordinarily be a free and fair process was buried in the sands of impunity. That declaration by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu remains a dark moment in our history. Little wonder the nation responded with mourning. Our country has been on a perilous journey since then. We call on all Nigerians including the judiciary to rise up and save Nigeria. For saving Nigeria is a collective toil. Let Nigeria win.”