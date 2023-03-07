From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal High Court in Kano, yesterday, granted bail to the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The majority leader was on March 1, 2023 arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court situated at Nonmansland and charged with culpable homicide, conspiracy, mischief, unlawful possession of firearms and inciting disturbance. He was subsequently remanded in prison till March 7, 2023.

In an ex parte application for the enforcement of his fundamental right, his counsel, Nuredeen Jimoh (SAN), argued that the Magistrate Court lacked the jurisdiction to remand him in prison, since the charges bordered on culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearm.

Justice Yanusa Mohammad, upon hearing of the application, granted the majority leader bail in the sum of N500 million each, with two sureties who must be in the rank of a permanent secretary in the service of the state, or a first class traditional leader.

He also ordered him to drop his international passport with the Chief Registrar of the court, and not to visit his constituency during the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.