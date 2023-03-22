…Decries use of violence, voter suppression, vote buying, voter intimidation, harassment of journalists, others

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sequel to the conduct of the 2023 elections, the United Kingdom (UK) has said it is collating information with a view to taking action against some individuals who undermined democratic process.

The individuals to be sanctioned, according to the United Kingdom, were those who engaged in or incite electoral violence and other anti-democratic behaviours.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said it observed the gubernatorial elections on 18 March, sending teams to Benue, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Oyo and Rivers States.

The British High Commission also said its teams observed improvements around elections logistics by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the governorship elections, particularly when compared to the presidential elections.

The British High Commission noted that more polling units opened on time and there was greater evidence of BVAS and IREV working and results uploaded in real time from polling units and collation centres.

“These are positive markers to build on for future elections.

“However, there were notable points of concern. Members of our observation mission personally observed violence, and voter suppression in numerous voting locations. We witnessed and received credible reports from other observer missions and civil society organisations of vote buying and voter intimidation the destruction and hijacking of election materials and the general disruption of the process in numerous states including Lagos, Enugu and Rivers.

“In addition, we observed incidents of harassment of journalists. Freedom of speech and a free press are crucial for a healthy democracy, and journalists must be able to go about their work without being threatened.

“The UK is concerned by the use of inflammatory ethno-religious language by some public and political figures. We call on all leaders not just to distance themselves from this kind of language, but to prevent those who speak on their behalf from doing so in this way.

“It is a testament to their commitment to democracy that many Nigerians were prepared to vote despite being faced with intimidation and hostility.

“The UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell MP, said on 21 February, that the UK is prepared to take action against those who engage in or incite electoral violence and other anti-democratic behaviours, and action could include preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime. We can confirm that we are collating relevant information, with a view to taking action against some individuals,” the British High Commission said.

While urging any party or individual who wished to challenge the process or outcome of the elections to do so peacefully and through the appropriate legal channels, the British High Commission further said it will be observing the course of legal challenges made.

The British High Commission added that the 2023 elections were not only important to Nigeria and Nigerians, but to Africa and the world as a whole.

“As a long-term partner, the UK is committed to strengthening the ties between our countries and peoples, including by supporting democratic development,” the British High Commission stated.