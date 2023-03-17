The Police in Sokoto State had ordered the restriction of movement from 12:00 am on Friday to 6:00 pm on Saturday during the Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections in the state.

A statement issued on Friday by the command spokesman, DSP Sanusi Abubakar also said it had also assigned a control room mobile number 07068848035 in case of emergency or distress call by the public.

Abubakar quoted Mr Shettima Zanna, the new Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the state as saying that the order was with the exception of those on essential services such as electoral observers, accredited media, ambulances and fire fighters.

“In the same vein, all security aides to VIPs and escorts are banned from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling units and collation centres during the elections.

“State established and private security units, quasi-security outfits are also banned from participating in election security management,” he warned.

Zanna further warned members of the public to adhere strictly with the restriction order.

“Any person or group of persons that attempt to test our will by engaging in political violence or violating this order will be dealt with decisively,’’ Zanna said.

He called on parents and guardians to watch over their children and wards accordingly.

Zanna assured residents that the Nigeria Police Force would coordinate effectively with other security agencies in the state and INEC in guaranteeing a safe and secure space for the citizens to freely exercise their electoral franchise. (NAN)