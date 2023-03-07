From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the March 11, Governorship and State’s Houses of Assembly elections the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba,has met with the managements of defaulting banks (DMBs), who were responsible for the delay in payment of 2023 election duty allowances to Police personnel.

The meeting which held at the police force Headquarters in Abuja, on Monday, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said was in furtherance of the IGPs passion to address the alleged delay or non payments of the police personnel election allowances.

Adejobi, in a statement said information/evidence from the Police Account’s and Budget’s Department showed that the banks have been credited as schedules of payment have been dropped with the banks even before the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“So, we urge the affected officers to remain calm as every penny accrued to them will be paid”.

“Even the commencent for the payment of the second tranche for the guber elections will be paid as from Tuesday 7th February 2023″.

Recall that police personnel in some states had complained about the non payment/delayed payment of their election allowances and threatened to boycott security duties in Saturday’s governorship and State’s Houses of Assembly election.