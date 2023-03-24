…want more more appointment slots for youths

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Youths in Ogun West senatorial district under the auspice of Yewa Youth Pacesetters, have congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun, on his reelection for the second term in the state.

The group, in a congratulatory statement signed by his President, Dapo Fashola, described the victory of the governor on the March 18 poll as the best that could happen to Ogun.

Fashola added that despite the electoral fraud, pervasive vote buying and political gang ups, the governor emerged the winner due to his performance, especially in the area of infrastructural development in less than four years in office.

He noted that though the group threw his weight behind the reelection bid of the governor, it equally worked assiduously by embarking on a house-to-house campaign to ensure the victory of the governor for another term of four years.

Fashola, who lauded Governor Abiodun for walking his talk in his first term by spreading developmental projects across the state, however, urged him to consider more youth for appointments in his second term, pointing out that youths massively mobilized for his reelection.

While saying the YYP would continue to support the governor’s administration, the group’s president advocated various empowerment programmes, particularly in the area of skills acquisition and vocational training for the youth, especially in Ogun West.

Fashola added that as a people’s governor, Governor Abiodun would continue to live in the hearts of the people, charging him to do more in his second term in office.

He submitted that “with Governor Abiodun at the saddle till 2027, Ogun is poised for greatness and economic prosperity”.