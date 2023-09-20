From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says Wednesday’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Judgment that affirmed his victory in the March 18 governorship election was a demonstration of commonsense.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governor.

The Justice P.T Kwahar led tribunal argued that there was no strong reason to nullify the election because it was conducted in compliance with the law.

Mohammed was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner after polling 525,280 votes while Abubakar got 432,272.

“Today, the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi, revalidated the mandate that you gave to me last March,’ Governor Mohammed states addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters shortly after the verdict.

“It was a profound judgment that will continue to resonate within multiple circles as a demonstration of judicial rigour and commonsense and an affirmation of the sovereign will of the people over political brinksmanship and an entitlement mentality

“Our victory today is by the grace of Allah who gives power to whom he wishes and takes it without consulting the holder.

“We are once again reminded that all power is held in trust on behalf of God”

He said despite the mischief of political merchants who arrogate to themselves kingmaker status and deceive some unsuspecting compatriots into believing that they can determine the destiny of others, the judgement indicated that God still reigns in the affairs of all his creations.

“In the nature of things, many of our supporters would expect me to jubilate over the verdict that has just confirmed the overwhelming mandate that they freely gave to me at the last governorship election in the state.

“Naturally, I am relieved and happy that this distraction has been put aside.

“However, how I wish that we got to this point devoid of the acrimony, the bitterness, the resource haemorrhage, the bickering, the time wasted.

“How I wish that rather than dissipate energy through avoidable litigation, we had all resolved what is a disagreement among brothers through discussion, consultation and unity of purpose.

“How I wish all of us had submitted to the Supreme will of Allah rather than succumb to our ego and personal fantasies.

“As a constitutionalist who has stood with the law at critical moments in our country’s history, I will be the first to admit that the framers of our constitution did not err by coopting judicial intervention as part and parcel of the electoral process.

“It is the epitome of our Doctrine of Separation of Powers that gives confidence to the aggrieved not to resort to self-help. It ensures constitutional and social harmony.”