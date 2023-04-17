From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State has struck out the petition filed by John Azubuike and his party AA against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu had in the presidential and national assembly election held on February 25, defeated Nnamdi Orji of the Labour Party (LP) and Mao Ohuabunwa of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to get re-elected into the upper legislative chamber of the national assembly.

The tribunal’s striking out of the petition was sequel upon a motion for withdrawal of the petition filed by the petitioners in petition No. EPT/AB/SEN/1/2023: John Azubuike & ANOR v INEC & 2 ORS filed by the petitioners against the election and return of Senator Kalu as senator for Abia North.

The Tribunal took the decision after hearing counsel for the petitioners , Kalu Kalu Agu and counsel for the 2nd and 3rd Respondents, Udo Uduma and Victor Etie respectively.

In response, counsel for the 2nd Respondend, Uduma, commended the petitioners for their nobility in conceding defeat and congratulating the legitimate winner of the election, Kalu and called on Sen Ohuabunwa of PDP and Orji of LP to toe the path of honour by conceding defeat, and congratulate Senator Kalu who was duly elected and returned.