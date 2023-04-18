The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, yesterday, struck out the petition filed by John Azubuike and his party, AA upon a motion for withdrawal of the petition filed by the petitioners in petition No. EPT/AB/SEN/1/2023: John Azubuike & ANOR v INEC & 2 ORS.

Kalu had in the presidential and national assembly election held on February 25, defeated Nnamdi Orji of the Labour Party (LP) and Mao Ohuabunwa of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to get re-elected into the upper legislative chamber of the national assembly.

The petition was against the election and return of Orji Uzor Kalu as senator-elect for Abia North. The petition was struck out by the Tribunal after hearing counsel for the petitioners , Kalu Kalu Agu and counsels for the 2nd and 3rd Respondents, Udo Uduma and Victor Etie respectively.

In response, Udo Uduma commended the petitioners for their nobility in conceding defeat and congratulating the legitimate winner of the election, and called upon Sen Mao Ohuabunwa of PDP and Mr Nnamdi Orji of Labour Party to toe the path of honour , concede defeat ,and congratulate Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who was duly elected and returned by INEC.