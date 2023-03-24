From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The State and National Assembly Election petition Tribunal, yesterday began sitting in Umuahia, Abia State.

The 3-member tribunal has Hon. Justice Salman Halima as Chairman; other members include Hon. Justice Mohammed Aliyu and Mr. Bello Hassan who is serving as the Secretary.

On Friday, the tribunal sat on motion exparte on the petition filed by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa versus Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 2 Others.

Ruling on the motion, the Tribunal granted leave for the petitioner to inspect all the electoral materials used by INEC during the conduct of the February 25, National Assembly Election for Abia North Senatorial Zone.

I another breathe, the Tribunal equally granted leave for same motion on the petition of Mr. Ugochukwu Nwoke and one other versus Chief Christian Nkwonta as well as that of Ikwecheghi Ifeanyi and one other versus Emeka Nnamani and 2 others.

The Tribunal thereafter adjourned till later date for hearing of more election petitions.