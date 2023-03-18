From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Plateau State were peaceful with low turned out of voters in most polling units across the state compared to the Presidential elections.

It was learned that most of the voters are yet to recover from the shock of the presidential election which many questioned the outcome.

The polls were observed to be peaceful with strong security network across most of the polling units in the State.

There were issues of shortage of ballots papers for the governorship elections in some polling units in Quan’anpan Local Government and mixed up of ballots papers in Gashish District in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

All the contending governorship candidates of political parties in the state expressed optimism that they would come out victorious at the end of the polls.

The Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang commended the electoral body for early arrival of electoral materials in most polling units in the state.

Mutfwang, who cast his vote along his wife at his Pushik I polling unit in Ampang West, Mangu expressed optimism that the outcome of the election will favour him.

He urged INEC to discharge their duty free, fair and equity to all parties involved in the polls so that votes of citizens would count.

His APC counterparts, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who voted in his Dungung B polling unit at LEA primary school in Kanke Local Government Area commended the electoral body for working in line with the Electoral Act.

He noted that timely arrival of sensitive and none sensitive materials; strong security network and civil conduct of voters made the election peaceful.

Nentawe expressed optimism that he will turned out victorious at the end of the exercise.

The Governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Patrick Dakum described the election as peaceful across the state.

Expressed confidence that he will emerged victorious at the end of the poll and commended INEC for early arrival of electoral materials.

Dakum who casted his vote at his Adeng polling unit 027 said there was low turn out of voters in most polling units.

He lamented over the mixed-up of the ballot papers in Bakin-Ladi and misplacement of over 1000 ballot papers for the Governorship election in Quan’anpan Local Government Area.