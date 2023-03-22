Spokesperson calls for Igbo support for Biafran referendum and Kanu’s release

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has renewed its call for the creation of a sovereign state of Biafra in the aftermath of Nigeria’s Presidential election. IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, issued a statement condemning the election as unjust and disappointing to the Igbo people.

According to Powerful, the election was a fraudulent “daylight robbery” that demonstrated Nigeria’s irredeemable nature. He added that the selection of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency and the use of fraudulent means to legitimize it showed that Nigeria’s Fulanization agenda was irreversible.

Powerful also called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s leader, who has been detained by the Nigerian government. He urged Igbo people everywhere to demand Kanu’s release and support the movement for a Biafran referendum.

“Let this recent daylight political robbery against Peter Obi, attacks, killings, and destruction against Igbo in Lagos be a wake-up call to every Igbo person, home and abroad. It’s time we use our connections, resources, and abilities to demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra Referendum,” Powerful stated.

IPOB has been calling for the secession of Biafra from Nigeria for several years, citing a lack of representation and economic marginalisation of the Igbo people in Nigeria. The movement has been met with resistance from the Nigerian government, which sees the call for secession as a threat to national unity.