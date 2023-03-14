…says Ndigbo anywhere have rights to support, vote any candidate of choice

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the federal government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute those threatening and intimidating Ndigbo living in various parts of the country especially Lagos and Rivers States ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections coming up on Saturday this week.

The Vice President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene who made the call in a statement said the incessant harassment of Ndigbo and threat to their lives on various social media platforms and streets of Lagos and Rivers states as well as their places of abode have taken a very dangerous dimension and will no longer be tolerated.

Chief Okeke-Ogene who recalled that since the last presidential and national Assembly elections, Ndigbo in Lagos State have suffered huge financial and material losses following mysterious fire outbreaks in their various markets allegedly instigated by political interest in which no arrest has been made so far.

He stated clearly that Ndigbo anywhere in the country have the constitutional right to support and vote any candidate of their choice during the elections without fear or apprehension and regretted that governments of the affected States are yet to make any clear statement against these threats and intimidation against Ndigbo nor have they taken practical measures to reassure them of their safety on the election day.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Vice President warned that the practice of targeting Ndigbo for tribal and religious violence could only escalate agitations and instability in spite of proactive measures taken by stakeholders in Igboland to promote peaceful coexistence and maintain stability.

Chief Okeke- Ogene urged security agencies not to allow people no matter how highly placed to take laws into their hands and take actions that will truncate and discredit the electoral process and the outcome while reminding those beating the drum of disunity that it is no longer business as usual because according to him, the youths of the country are now looking beyond ethnic and religious sentiments and are united in taking ownership of the country.

He enjoined Ndigbo to remain united anywhere they are and vote according to their conscience.