From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Electoral Hub has tasked judicial panel handling election matters to adhere to the ethics of the profession.
The group also extended its admonition to political parties as it tasked them to desist from making inciting comments that could heat up the polity, ignite violence and threaten lives and properties.
The Director of IRIAD, Princess Hamman-Obels, in a statement on Tuesday said: “Adhere to the ethics of the Bench and legal profession, by acting in compliance with guiding principles of the Bench, display neutrality and uphold principles of the rule of law.
“Comply with legal frameworks guiding the election adjudication at all times.
Avoid all actions that may be perceived as unfair and biased. Justice should not only be done but also seen to be done
“Political Parties and Candidates must
Avoid inciteful comments that could heat up the polity, ignite violence and threaten lives and properties.
“Respect the laws guiding the process
Be willing to accept the outcome of the process
“Civil society organizations should
engage judicial, political, and electoral stakeholders to ensure compliance with relevant legal frameworks
Monitor the process to ensure fairness and openness through sustained advocacy or other best practices
Support the process with research and information about best practices.
“Create awareness by disseminating relevant information
Curb misinformation and fakenews about the process through fact-checking and sharing correct information.”
He said the media mnitor the process and provide accurate reportage of proceedings, “create awareness and educate the public, ensure fairness and openness of the process through sustained media advocacy
Collaborate with CSOs in curbing misinformation and fake news about the process.”
