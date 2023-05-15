From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari has said that election period is over in the country and Nigerians, Governments should start building support and enabling environment for the incoming government.

Gambari, stated this in Birnin Kebbi after his private visit to Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and His Royal Highness,Emir of Gwandu,Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar.

While briefing newsmen about his visit to the state, Gambari said: ” I am here on a private visit to see the Governor and His Royal Highness,Emir Gwandu. Because, as we are coming to the end of this administration, I am here to appreciate them for their support,prayers and also making a point that, elections is now over.

“We should now be building support and enabling environment for the incoming administration so that they could build – up on the positive record of President Muhammadu Buhari in all the the major priorities his administration focused on.

” Above all,for being the one that conducted and supervised the free and fair 2023 general elections that produced these results”.

Speaking on legacy President Buhari will be leaving behind, Gambari noted that apart from free and fair elections he conducted, the people of the country would remembered him for his fighting against corruption, agriculture revolution which has started making Nigerians eating what they are producing.

According to him, “among other legacies, we have diversified the economy. We are now producing what we are eating.. Many States across Nigeria now have various crops they have economy advantage upon and they are producing it abundantly. Except Kebbi state which stand top among the state because the state have made a lot of impact on agriculture revolution in Nigeria.

” Apart from that,President Muhammadu his constructed a lot of road kilometers,fighting corruption. These are the legacies he will be leaving behind.

“Above all, he supervised free and fair elections and he had congratulated the winners including states where the ruling party did not win”, he said.

